Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Wednesday, was a sight to behold in an elaborate strapless ivory-hued feather gown that had an embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt. She paired this dazzling outfit with diamond danglers and a no-fuss ponytail. Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Oozes Elegance In A White Printed Dress And Long Cape (View Pics).

The Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo actress used the hashtag 'Crafted in India' when she posted pictures of her new look on Instagram, indicating that the look was created by an Indian designer. She then expressed gratitude to Anurag Thakur for making it possible. She said, "I didn't come with a brand; instead, I came with brand India. As an Indian actor, I've come to celebrate Indian cinema." Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Looks Smoking Hot in a Flowy Strapless Dress for the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Too Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hedge talked about how walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream in a video snippet. At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, India is the 'Country of Honour,' led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. Pooja is among the 11 film personalities along with A.R. Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Shekhar Kapoor, and Prasoon Joshi, who are members of India's official delegation to Cannes.

Deepika Padukone, who is part of the jury of this film festival, joined the Indian delegation for the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion on Wednesday, the second day of world cinema's most prestigious showcase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).