Pooja Hegde has made heads turn with her stunning avatar at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. On day two of the gala affair, the actress opted for a chic outfit by HONAYDA. She looked elegant in a white printed dress and long cape in printed jacquard. Pooja looked glamorous with subtle makeup, neatly done hairdo and minimal accessories. Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Painting the Town Pink in Her First Look from the Gala Event (View Pics).

Pooja Hegde

Sheer Elegance

