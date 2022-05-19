Hina Khan who had made a striking Cannes debut in 2019, did not disappoint this year too at the prestigious event. As the diva opted for a red hot flowy strapless gown by Rami Al Ali. Further to accentuate her overall getup, she teamed her outfit with a pair of chunky earrings and messy hairdo. Not to miss, her nude lips and subtle makeup. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

