The Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's most prominent events, famed for films and iconic red carpet moments. From Hollywood stars to Bollywood divas, many have stunned everyone with their looks at Cannes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have all dazzled with their stunning style and elegance. The theme for Cannes 2025 is Lights, Beauty, and Action. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’ and Overdone Makeup Get Internet Talking; Bhumi Pednekar and Orry Root for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress (See Pics).

The organisers of the 78th Cannes Film Festival have announced the new dress code for the attendees regarding the gala screenings at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, set to take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Indian films will also make their presence felt at the mega event. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has officially been selected for the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri will also be screened at the festival. Apart from it, Anupam Kher's much-anticipated directorial, Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film. Let us look at the Bollywood divas who stunned everyone with their looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (File Image)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt with her gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She attended the 'Megalopolis' red carpet in a breathtaking black and gold ensemble, epitomising glamour and sophistication. Her attire, designed by the celebrated duo Falguni and Shane, featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, exuding an aura of regal charm.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone at Cannes (File Image)

Deepika also stunned everyone with her look at Cannes 2019. She opted for a neon green Giambattista Valli gown with a long trail. The gown, which featured elaborate ruffled detailing, was paired with a pink headband, and she completed the look with nude-coloured stilettoes.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes (File Image)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez captivated admirers as she walked the red carpet in a breathtaking shimmery gown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She exuded charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in a shimmery golden gown from the shelves of Mikael D Couture.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes (File Image)

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024, stole the attention of her fans with her captivating look. She looked jaw-dropping as she posed by the river in her full-sleeved golden kurti paired with a matching skirt.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta at Cannes (File Image)

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, it was actor Preity Zinta, who took the fashion game to another level in a pink saree.She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet with her desi avatar. Preity wore a blush pink saree by Seema Gujral with intricate embellishments on it.