The famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez always sets the internet on fire with each of her pictures, but somehow her pictures in bikini leave a great impact on her followers. She has become one of the fashion influencers for millions of people around the world who seek inspiration from the young lady from Jaca. Georgina has a perfect outfit for every occasion. Now recently, the gorgeous model has taken to her Instagram handle to share an alluring picture of her in a stylish printed bikini.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a bikini of the popular brand, Effek. The Spanish model is an ambassador for the popular swimwear brand. However, any swimwear she wears looks great on her. The latest one she is wearing is a tropical print bikini in green tones. It is an ideal swimwear for a beach vacation. To style her look, she has opted for a statement silver bracelet. She can be seen flaunting a wet look and sensuously posing for the camera.

As expected, the latest picture of Georgina has managed to garner hundreds of thousands of 'likes' within a few minutes and it is not surprising, since the 27-year-old has a perfectly toned physique.

While posting the image, she did not even add a description; she just added an emoticon of a mermaid and tagged the brand Effek.

Take a Look at Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Here:

Apart from being a great model, Georgina is also a proud mother of her four children and she always updates her day-to-day life with the children, Alana, Mateo, Eva, and Cristiano Jr of the Portuguese soccer player. Cristiano and Georgina have been together for almost five years.

Recently, Georgina has launched her new fashion range OM by G. She will be also starring in Netflix’s upcoming documentary-reality show which will be totally based on her life.

