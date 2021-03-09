The days of tinsel town celebs giving us cooler than ever lessons of travelling in style are back. They go on to tap a sweet spot between the demands of comfortable in-flight dressing and style. Giving the much loved athleisure vibe a worthy tap was Kriti Sanon. Her lilac toned Kanika Goyal separates spelled comfort and chicness in equal measures. A quintessential industry outsider and a few films old, the Delhi tech graduate has steadfastly aced her way up to being a certified millennial style icon within a short span of time. With her stylist of many years, Sukriti Grover, Kriti has aced the subtle art of keeping it chic, relevant but she also engages with an equally alluring experimental style play as the mood demands.

Giving the sporty style an update, Kriti Sanon had us taking notes with her one-of-a-kind travel vibe. Here is a closer look.

Kriti Sanon - Athleisure Chicness

Kriti wore separates from Kanika Goyal featuring a bralette with 'FLEETING EMOTIONS' caption worth Rs 5,500, a zipper hoodie worth Rs.10,500 and sweatpants worth Rs.6,500. White kicks by Puma,centre parted sleek hair and a black mask completed her look.

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother and is scheduled for a release in 2020.

