Deeksha Seth, who has turned 31 on February 14, is known for her works in South Cinema. As she grew up, she had to keep moving with her family to different cities in the country as her father was often transferred to different locations for work. You'd be amazed to know that the birthday girl had a different career plan. She had planned to become a marine archaeologist. But destiny had something else in store for her.

Deeksha Seth was spotted by the casting director of Vedam and it happened while she was on a modelling assignment in Hyderabad. She was roped in for the role of Pooja and paired opposite Allu Arjun. Apart from featuring in some of the blockbuster films and having shared screen space with some of the popular actors in the industry, Deeksha is also known for her effortlessly stylish avatars. She has rocked every outfit, kept her makeup minimal and has ruled hearts with her chic style. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her pictures that prove she is effortlessly stylish.

Ain’t she a beauty? We wish Deeksha Seth a very happy, glamorous and a wonderful birthday!

