Shruti Haasan - a multi-faceted millennial who goes on to seamlessly dabble singing, acting, a chat show host all whilst being a fashion cynosure is a hoot to reckon with! A few films old in Bollywood, Shruti has established her mettle in the South Indian film industry. Her humongous fan following is well reflected in her massive social media following. On the fashion front, she has crafted a fine fashion arsenal with varied stylists. She is equally at ease with ethnic ensembles as she is with contemporary ones and goes on to tap them all with a signature panache raising the stakes with an equally fabulous beauty and hair game. Her natural flair to own and ace unconventional silhouettes, fabrics, hues and textures is exceptional with an evident penchant to opt for fashion's most loved hue- black! Blessed with an enviable gene pool of sparkling light eyes, long tresses and a flawless skin along with a toned frame, as comfortable she is in her go-to grunge vibe, Shruti Haasan does engage and pull us into the hood with her delightful fashion game. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of these brilliant monochrome moments.

A style chameleon, here's a closer look at her style. Shruti Haasan Enjoys Her Midweek Post Retrograde Party in Some Style.

Styled by Amritha Ram, Shruti draped a Shantanu & Nikhil saree with a halter neck blouse with jewellery by Suhani Pittie. Wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

An all-black give aced to perfection featuring a Gaurav Gupta ensemble with smokey eyes and nude lips.

An all black saree with a full sleeved blouse was paired off with oxidized jewellery, matte red lips, wavy hair and delicately lined eyes.

A customized black blazer jumpsuit accentuating her svelte frame from the NYC based designer, Nauman Piyarji was amply accessorised by chunky rings and earrings from the Pipa Bella x Rhea Kapoor collaboration. Sleek hair with soft wavy hair and subtle glossy hair accompanied. Pointy toes with a gingham bow completed her look. Shruti Haasan Birthday: From Gabbar Singh To Race Gurram, 5 Commercially Successful Films Of The Stunning Actress!

Black is certainly her happy colour as she goes on to pull off any given style with a distinct edginess. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

