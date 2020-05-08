Deepika Padukone, Abloom and Gorgeous in This Throwback Photoshoot for Tanishq!

She has a way of keeping us going through the week more so with the ongoing lockdown shenanigans. In the pre-lockdown world, Deepika Padukone has regaled us with her umpteen and aesthetically appealing photoshoots. While her doe-shaped brown eyes and a beauty game to boot always cast a spell, she seals the deal with a dimpled smile, oodles of charm and a subtle whiff of confidence. Deepika's go-to hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou took to Instagram to share a throwback image from a photo shoot for the jewellery brand, Tanishq. A gorgeous face, understated elegance and a stunning lehenga greet us in this picture.
The photoshoot was styled by Deepika's go-to fashion stylist, Shaleena Nathani and captured to perfection by photographer Prasad Naik. The glam squad featured hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou and makeup artist Anil Chinappa. Here is a closer look at the photoshoot that had us gawking at her with renewed awe! Deepika Padukone Throws Some Monochrome Magic As She Wears a Sultry Monokini For Elle India.
Deepika Padukone - Floral Chicness
A bold floral printed lehenga was teamed with an opulent necklace and earrings. Subtle nude glam featured pink lips, delicately lined eyes and defined eyebrows. A messy wavy updo with stray strands completed her look. Sophie Turner, Deepika Padukone And Others Feature On Fake Horror Movie Posters For Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020 Collection.
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak as the acid attack survivor. She will be seen as Romi Dev in 83 with Ranveer Singh, scheduled for a release on 10 April 2020. Additionally, she has also committed to star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's as-yet-untitled romantic drama, and to essay the role of Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective