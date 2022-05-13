The newest house ambassador of Louis Vuitton is out there making headlines already. While one assumed that Deepika flew off to attend Cannes, she also had another major agenda on her itinerary and it was an equally glamorous affair. Deepika was amongst the many guests to attend Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 show organised in San Diego, California. Besides DP celebs like Gemma Chan, Lea Seydoux, Bae Doona, Phoebe Dynevor, Leslie Mann and her daughters Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow were also seen gracing the event. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Now it's no brainer that Deepika chose an entire Louis Vuitton outfit to attend the brand's home event. She wore a striped dress and paired it with an oversized warm jacket. The Padmaavat actress further accessorised her look with knee-length tan coloured boots and no chunky jewellery. With nude lips, matt cheeks, subtle eye makeup and hair tied in a messy bun, she completed her look further. While we won't say, this was her best look of all time, it definitely scored some good points on our fashion meter. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Karisma Kapoor, Whose Black Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More?

Deepika Padukone at the Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 show

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2023 show marked Deepika Padukone's first appearance as the brand's house ambassador. She's the first Indian to get signed by the brand as their ambassador. While speaking about her new collaboration, DP in her chat with Vogue India had said, "I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future."

