Sabyasachi continues to be a go-to designer for our Bollywood ladies. And that would explain the similarities we find in their wardrobes. Especially, his classic sarees which are extremely elegant and regale. Karisma recently stepped out looking like the diva that she is and her traditional look instantly had our attention. However, her classic black saree also reminded us of Deepika Padukone and her previous ethnic avatar designed by the same designer. Karisma Kapoor Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Who Does Fashion Like No One Else (View Pics).

Karisma's stylist, Ami Patel took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion avatar and boy, it was nothing less than 'black' magic. Karisma was seen posing like the true blue queen that she is and her elegant black saree from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee certainly amplified her regale look further. The saree had delicate thread embroidery all over it and was paired with a matching embellished blouse. Lolo ditched all the jewellery this time and settled for a pair of statement earrings instead. With kohled eyes, glossy lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look further. Karisma Kapoor Picks Florals for Fall and Mumbaikars Will Approve of It (View Pics).

Karisma Kapoor & Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone and Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Deepika Padukone, the Gehraiyaan actress has been a Sabyasachi connoisseur since the time we know. DP's plain black saree by the designer was paired with a matching blouse and a waist belt. Deepika too didn't opt for any major jewellery but just a pair of ear studs. She further rounded off her look with highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and open hair. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Now that we have elaborated on each of their looks, who do you think won this fashion race? Whose black Sabyasachi saree did you like more? Was it Deepika Padukone's or Karisma Kapoor's?

Deepika Padukone or Karisma Kapoor, Whose Black Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More? Deepika Padukone Karisma Kapoor

