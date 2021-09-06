Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone, recently made an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati and her #ootd had all our attention. While we love her in modish attires, there's a certain charm that she exudes in traditional wear. And sarees, in particular, look divine on Padukone and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani ensures that her girl gets it right all the time. Deepika picked a simple Payal Khandwala saree for the occasion and needless to say, her outfit looked perfect for the upcoming festive season. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

This colour block, pleated saree from the house of Payal Khandwala looked magnificent on the Bajirao Mastani beauty. She styled it appropriately by pairing it with turquoise earrings and hair tied in a messy bun. With highlighted cheeks, nude eyes, soft pink lips and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, DP was able to nail her six yards to the hilt while also giving us some inspiration for the right festive outfits. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Expensive Fendi Tote at the Airport; Its Price Can Fetch You Three iPhone Pro's!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines when she announced her second Hollywood venture. She already has Ranveer Singh's '83 waiting in the pipeline and later, she has Shakun Batra's next, the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway's Intern, Siddharth Anand's next with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and of course, Prabhas' next pan-India release. With such amazing movies already in her kitty, the girl is ready to conquer the world it seems.

