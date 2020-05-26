Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Shaleena Nathani Shares Throwback Photos of Actress Dressed in Red and White and They’re BEAUTIFUL!

Deepika Padukone Styled By Shaleena Nathani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like channels are re-airing hit serials, celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani is sharing throwback photos of her most famous client and friend, actress Deepika Padukone. Shaleena took to Instagram to share the best looks of the superstar actress, and they are all BEAUTIFUL. She segregated Chhapaak actress’ looks under the broad categories of colours, and fashion lovers are much appreciating it. The re-sharing began this week, and so far, we have seen two sets of colours – red for Monday and white for Tuesday. Deepika Padukone's Sensuous Stare on Elle India's Magazine Cover Will Make Boys Go Weak in their Knees (View Pics).

Shaleena shared a picture with red hearts drawn on a white background and had words, “Monday feels like RED, feels like LOVE” printed on it. After that, she shared five photos of Deepika Padukone dressed up in different silhouettes and shades of red. In the first pic, the Padmaavat actress is wearing a floral print-on-print Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree with a sleeveless blouse. The next photo also sees the star decked up in a Sabyasachi saree, but this time around, she is wearing a candy-striped saree with a long-sleeved blouse and jewel neckline. The next three looks of Deepika under this colour scheme are mid-length dresses by Rosie Assoulin and Emilia Wickstead and a baggy Jacquemus pantsuit.

After fiery red Monday, Shaleena chose white as the colour to define Tuesday. She writes, “Tuesday feels Joyful, Pure and Free”. Once again, she selected five best looks of Deepika Padukone, this time in all whites. There is not a single traditional look but all hip and contemporary. The 34-year-old is wearing separates, pantsuit, dress and more pantsuit by leading brands.

RED Is Here To Kill The Monday Blues

Deepika Padukone in Red Printed Sabyasachi Saree

This Candy-Striped Sabyasachi Saree Is Gold

Deepika Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Bold Red Rosie Assoulin Dress

Deepika Padukone in Baggy Red Pantsuit by Jacquemus

Deepika in Coral Red Bodycon Dress by Emilia Wickstead

Tuesday Has Been Dedicated To Pure Whites

Deepika Padukone is a Vision in White

Giving Major Style Goals in Fyodor Golan Separates

Deepika Padukone In Paul & Joe Polka Dot Dress

Deepika In White Alberta Ferretti Pantsuit With Cape-Style Blazer

Deepika Looks Cute as A Button in Kanika Goyal x Babbu The Painter Ensemble

Shaleena is among the new crop of stylists who have made a mark for themselves in the industry. She receives love and hate in equal measure from fashion lovers for her boisterous styling. Despite hits and misses, Deepika Padukone has full faith in her stylist, and at the end of the day, it is all that matters. As of now, we wonder about the next colour Shaleena would be wowing us with, in this throwback photos’ series.