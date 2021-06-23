Dia Mirza plays dress up and keeps us hooked to her stunning styles. Her fashion stylist of many years, Theia Teckchandaney has only grasped this thriving vibe of Dia's effortless chicness well to translate them into relatable styles. A recent style featured an indigo dress by Anita Dongre. The indigo blue printed dress with its lightweight silhouette, ruffled hemline, smocked balloon sleeves and cinched at the waist with a tasselled tie-up is a perfect style to add to the Sunday brunch. Dia's versatility often sees her playing muse to homegrown as well as luxe international labels with equal and enviable elan.

Dia Mirza has come a long way from her debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to dabbling into production, travel show anchoring and being an environmentalist. Here is a closer look at Dia's style. Dia Mirza Is Boho Chic and Her Rad Dress Should Be in Your Next Holiday Suitcase!

Dia Mirza - Indigo Chic

An indigo toned dress worth Rs.10,900 was paired off with blue pumps, delicate earrings, a wavy ponytail and subtle makeup. Dia Mirza Radiates a Subdued Pink Glow in a Rs. 58,000 Anarkali!

Dia Mirza in Anita Dongre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen as Manyata Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju and in the Zee5 web series Kaafir. Dia will be seen in a new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama that showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

