Troy actress Diane Kruger celebrates her birthday on July 15. The German-American actress who juggles her career in Hollywood and French cinema became the talk of the town when she came on board as the reluctant queen Helen of Troy. It is believed that she managed to beat the likes of Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts to grab this big role. And while this was in the past, there has been no looking back for her ever since. Diane Kruger Birthday: 7 Best Red Carpet Appearances Made by the 'Troy' Actress (View Pics).

There's no denying that Diane is one of the fab actresses of recent times. Her acting capabilities are brilliant and she's simply delightful to watch on the big screen. And while she continues to excel in this department, there's another one that she masters in - fashion! Diane's sartorial picks over the years have warmed the fashion critics and earned her the tag of a fashionista. From Met Gala appearances to attending social events and promotional affairs, Kruger has always managed to be the best-dressed celeb at any event.

With her charming persona, insanely good looks and infallible wardrobe, Diane Kruger manages to emerge as a show-stealer all time, every time. A muse for any designer out there, she's the name that we look up to. To elaborate more on her chic sartorial choices and to wish her on this special day, here's taking a look at her Instagram pictures that are simply enchanting and so gorgeous! The 355 Trailer: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o Are The Fiercest International Agents Set To Work Together On A Top Mission! (Watch Video).

Pretty Woman

Vision in White

Dressed to Kill!

As Charming As Ever!

When at Met!

Like a Fairy in Tulle

Chic in Black!

Happy Birthday, Diane Kruger!

