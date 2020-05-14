Did Madonna Get Butt Implants? Fans Wonder If the Pop Queen Has Undergone Enhancement Surgery After Her Latest Buttfie Goes Viral

Madonna's butt selfie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madonna recently shared racy pictures of herself in lacy, see-through lingerie, sending Instagram into a frenzy as she prepared for her "regenerative treatment" for her "missing cartilage". In one of the two pictures, Madonna flaunted her butt wearing a sheer pair of panties, however, now her fans think that she may have gotten butt implants to enhance her rear.

Madonna shared a couple of pictures of her posing like a pro, flaunting her cleavage, her butt and her perfectly toned, however, the buttfie left fans speculating if Madonna got butt implants. One fan wrote, "The most horrible butt implants EVER". "Those weird butt implants make you look ridiculous", read another comment. "What the hell happened to Your a**??!!!!" most fans wondered.

Madonna had captioned the picture with "Finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage!! I would be jumping up and down if i could after 8 months of being in pain. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻! Wish me Luck! 🙏🏼" Madonna has been having issues with her knees and back from quite some time and it even affected her Madame X World Tour.

However, this won't be the first time Madonna has been asked about butt implants. In 2019, Perez Hilton tweeted a video asking, "Did Madonna get butt implants????" The video had gone viral after that . Take a look at the tweet:

At that time, Madonna had given it back with a sassy reply via an Instagram post that read, "Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval'………….. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019! It's Going to Be an amazing Year!!" We wonder if she will reply to these comments. Madonna has revealed last week that she had the coronavirus infection during the end of her Paris leg of 'Madame X' tour. She said that she is "healthy and well" now.