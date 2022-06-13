Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani celebrates her birthday on June 13. The sexy siren who took Bollywood by storm right after her debut is now one of the emerging talents in the industry. She's signing big projects and is working with big stars like Salman Khan. While her fitness videos continue to inspire us, her sexy bikini pictures are equally eye-catching. Now, we know Patani is a water baby, thanks to her numerous photos from the Maldives where she stuns in different bikinis. Disha Patani Workout and Diet: How the ‘Baaghi’ Girl Manages to Maintain Her Perfect Abs.

Disha's svelte figure has always been a hot topic of discussion. Right from when she started endorsing Calvin Klein to her hot clicks from holidays, Disha's Instagram is flooded with her sexy pictures that deserve all your attention. While one may assume that she was into modelling before she entered Bollywood, she wasn't! Disha faced her own struggles before eventually making it big in the industry. While she continues to slay all day, every day, we have our personal favourites when it comes to her pictures.

Of course, the task is tedious but we have zeroed in a few clicks that definitely make us ogle. Let's have a look at them. Disha Patani’s Old Audition Video Will Make You Fall in Love With Her Cute Antics.

Flaunting her Toned Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Hot in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Slaying in the Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Looking Hot in Cool Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Looking Smokin' Hot Amid Sun & Sand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

How Fit is She Really?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Coming to her professional life, Disha will be next seen with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2. She also has KTina with Ekta Kapoor's production though its shooting is currently put on a hold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).