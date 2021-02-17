Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani set the mercury soaring on Tuesday with her latest picture of a cool dip in the pool, clad in dark pink bikini. Disha posted the snapshot on Instagram. In the image, she soaks in the sun with her eyes closed and has her hair tied in a bun. Why Disha Patani Digitally Enhanced Her Calvin Klein Sports Bra Pic With Deep Cleavage for Diwali 2018 Instagram Post?

She captioned the image with a pink flower emoji, which seems to be one of her favourite emoticons. Disha will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on Eid. Disha Patani Looks Hot & Chic During Baaghi 2 Promotions: 10 Summer Styles in Pictures You Can Recreate Easily.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film Malang.

Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

