English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa celebrates her birthday on August 22. The pretty singer known for her signature disco-pop sound has her fan base spread across the world. From being a model to winning three Grammys, Dua has come a long way in her journey and has miles more to go. The Levitating singer has always been adored by one and all and while her singing skills are worth appreciating, let's not ignore her styling sense that's equally powerful. Dua Lipa Turns Into a Yogini As She Perfects a Headstand on a Bright Sunny Day (Watch Video).

From going all chic in a satin dress on the red carpet to flaunting her bold side in a sheer bodycon dress at the Grammys, Dua Lipa's style file is filled with some amazing pieces that are delightful and so easy on your eyes. A modern-day muse, her red carpet appearances rarely disappoint and make you wish if she would continue with her red carpet shenanigans. Mastering her singing talent may have taken some of her time but she's a pro when it comes to fashion and we doubt if she had to learn anything about it. Dua Lipa Makes a Stylish and Sizzling Appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon But Her Boots Have All Our Attention.

Speaking of which, to elaborate more on our point here's presenting Dua Lipa's best red carpet avatars, one outfit at a time.

'Sheer' Bold

Golden Beauty

Looking Princessy on the Red Carpet

Hot in Pink

Bold and How

Keeping it Chic

A Red Carpet Staple

Happy Birthday, Dua Lipa!

