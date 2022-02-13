Dua Lipa is currently in Miami and she's making the most of her stay. The singer was earlier seen performing for her Future Nostalgia tour in the state and was later clicked enjoying a nice dinner time. Later in the day, Lipa was snapped at one of Miami's exotic beaches where her lovely orange and yellow bikini had our attention. With the summer season already on its way, we can't help but make a note of everything that we either want to wear or see our celebs wearing. Dua Lipa Birthday: A Look at Her Perennially Chic Wardrobe, One Hot Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

Dua Lipa's orange and yellow bikini was not your usual one. It was a cute hand crochet bikini from the house of Memorial Day. She further paired it with an adorable LOEWE x Spirited Away printed handbag and black flip flops. The English country was definitely in the mood to sunbathe and we are glad for she chose to visit these beaches. Dua's bikini set also had an additional, matching skirt which she simple tied up while exiting. Yo or Hell No? Dua Lipa's White Mini Bottega Veneta Dress With Green Pumps.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dua is making headlines for her Miami concert and while her fans loved to see her perform after a gap of more than two long years, we are glad to witness her distinct looks throughout. Right from picking catsuits for her on-stage performances to a cute white mini dress for her dinner outing, Lipa's wardrobe scores a complete 10/10 from us.

