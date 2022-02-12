Don't Start Now singer Dua Lipa was spotted in Miami recently and her cool outfit for the night was enough to grab our eyeballs. The English singer and songwriter was clicked solo when she strutted in style in her chic white outfit. Dua is currently in Miami for her Future Nostalgia Tour and the singer earlier made headlines for her custom Balenciaga and Mugler outfits while performing on stage. Dua's multiple looks have always lived rent-free in our minds and the recent was no different. Dua Lipa Looks Ultra Chic in a Golden-Yellow Vivienne Westwood Bardot Mini Dress at BRIT Awards 2021; See PHOTOS.

Yes, we are talking about her simple white dress from the house of Bottega Veneta. It was a halter neck crocheted dress paired with green satin pumps and a matching sling bag. Dua Lipa's look for the night was simple with subtle makeup that looked radiant nonetheless and open straight hair. She further accessorised her outfit by opting for an emerald green necklace and a pair of ear hoops.

Dua Lipa in Miami

Dua Lipa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dua Lipa's looks have always been delightful - be it red carpet, on-stage or casual streetwear. She likes blending drama with simplicity and together, their fusion is an ultimate hit. While the singer's fans were completely mesmerised and thrilled to see her perform live, we were simply glad to have witnessed so many of her new stunning looks in a short span of time. Dua Lipa Gives Major Travel Goals as She Shares Incredible Photos From Her Latest Albania Vacation.

While we are definitely rooting for this chic look of hers, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have picked something different? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

