Bollywood discovered the charms of this Kerala boy only in 2018 as he whipped up a silent storm with his brooding presence, crisp screen presence and versatility in Karwaan. An actor, playback singer and film producer who predominantly works in Malayalam film industry, he is a bonafide star son of actor Mammootty. With a firm background in Business Management from Purdue University, fate had other plans for this heartthrob. When he isn't doling out cute shenanigans with his wife, Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on the gram, Dulquer keeps fashion lovers and critics alike hooked to his dapper style moments. His penchant to ace the ambiguous vibe of smart casuals is perennially sophisticated and modest. Smart casuals lie between fine formals and sporty athleisure. Also, they are minimally influenced by fast-paced fashion trends. Hence, picking out key pieces that go a long way in securing your smart-casual style is exactly what Dulquer conveys with his neat fashion arsenal. He relies on fashion stylist Abhilasha Devnani for his fashionable tidings. He turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his smart-casual appearances.

Dulquer with his mature take on smart casuals comes across as uber-comfortable and fluid to adapt to differing moods. Here's a closer look at his style. Confirmed! Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan to Share Screen Space in a Tamil Film.

Beige pants by Gatsby were teamed with a basic white tee and layered by a jacket from Boss. A pair of white Adidas kicks, a well-groomed mane and beard game sealed the deal.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white tee by Zara, hoodie by Cos, Armani denim and Nike kicks feature in this sporty meets dapper casual style.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white tee by Bhaane was teamed with joggers by H&M. Nike kicks and a denim jacket by Levis completed the look. Mani Ratnam and Dulquer Salmaan to Collaborate for Roja Sequel?

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer got into the monochrome mood with a white shirt-black denim and oversized Country Made jacket. Black shoes sealed the deal.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Driving away those blues with a suit by Sanchit Baweja and white Nike kicks, Dulquer sported signature vanity.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Marks and Spencers shirt was teamed with Stage 3 Social pants and layered with a double jacket vibe featuring a checkered one by Gant followed by a denim jacket by Levis. Shoes by Devida, spiffed up hair and signature beard completed the look.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A basic shirt was tucked into Tommy Hilfiger pants, layered by G-Star RAW jacket with shoes by White Soul. Hey Sinamika: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's Film Gets a Title; Marks Choreographer Brinda’s Directorial Debut.

Dulquer Salmaan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Attaining a tricky but often deemed as easy style to master, Dulquer Salmaan's smart casual moments can be the millennial fashion-aware man's guide. Here's wishing Dulquer Salmaan a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

