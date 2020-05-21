Shanaya Kapoor Is on a Shine, Smile, Sparkle Mode in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Shanaya Kapoor in Janashia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The millennial style basket continues to delight us! Not just for the apparent minimalistic sensibilities but also for that inherent experimental streak. One of the refreshing faces to greet us every now and then with her spunk is the Kapoor girl, Shanaya. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, a bonafide star kid has inherited the genetic jackpot of striking beauty, poise and grace. She seems to be aptly following her cousins on the fashion grounds. While she is yet to make that big silver screen debut, Shanaya is keen to kickstart her Bollywood innings by being an assistant director. Certainly not a fashion novice, her carefully curated style adheres to the signature millennial chic vibe. But she never flinches from sprucing things up as the mood demands. One such mood saw her go blingtastic and regale us endlessly! The stunning millennial had us swooning over her glitter, glamour and gorgeous avatar back from the Christmas Eve celebrations of 2018.

Shot by Ridhika Mehra, styled by Meagan Concessio with glam helmed by Tanvi Chemburkar, here is a closer look at Shanaya's throwback sparkle. Shanaya Kapoor Is Fresh, Fabulous and Fantastic in a Folklore Inspired Arpita Mehta Ensemble!

Shanaya Kapoor - Glitter, Glamour and Gorgeousness

A suit from Janashia featuring a pair of short pants, blazer and a white shirt underneath was teamed with layered necklaces by Farah Khan Ali, a bracelet by Mahesh Notandass, and earrings by Gehna. A pink shiny clutch by Judith Leiber upped her vibe. Metallic Jimmy Choo pumps, bright red-pink lips, blushed cheeks and wavy pulled back hair completed her look. Shanaya Kapoor's Recent Pictures are All Things Glamorous and Modish.

Shanaya Kapoor in Janashia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya keeps us hooked to her shenanigans on the fashion front, casual outings and girly bonhomie with BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Shanaya worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.