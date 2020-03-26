Alia Bhatt Looks As Cute as a Button in a Panda PJ Set, Makes a Compelling Case for Vanity in Quarantine!

Alia Bhatt Quarantine Selfie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There are just no two ways about it, let's put it out there, once and for all - we are in love with this floaty, moody, fire and desire (FYI that's her Instagram Bio) of a millennial - Alia Bhatt! Alia, the millennial with acting chops and a fabulous style game to boot dazed us with a selfie. Taking to the much-loved pyjama vibe in these quarantine times, Alia pushed the envelope to the hilt. Alia has mastered the penchant to set the mood alight with her on-screen persona that's underlined with understated elegance and a charming demeanour. An extension to this cinematic command is her exemplary style play forged in tandem with fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. Effortless and minimalist chic, Alia Bhatt has a way with fashion that very few can achieve in this fashion riddled tinseltown.

Simple, subtle but relevant and striking even in the most basic of all vibes has been Alia's salient forte. Here's how Alia filed yet another look to her every-evolving style repertoire. Alia Bhatt Channels a Monochrome Airport Style in a Wardrobe Must-Have Houndstooth Jacket!

Alia Bhatt - Pyjama Party

It was a Henley styled PJ set by the celebrity-endorsed homegrown label, Dandelion worth Rs. 3950. Signature wispy eyebrows, nude pink lips, mascara-ed eyes and wavy hair completed her look. Alia Bhatt Looks Lovely in a Lilac Linen Mini Dress While Out With Her Girlies!

Alia Bhatt in Dandelion Panda Printed Pajama Set (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Pyjama Selfie will uplift your mood, wardrobe woes and inspire you to be as CHIC as Alia herself by pampering yourself.

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Sadak 2, a sequel drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt to the 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.