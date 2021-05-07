Eid al-Fitr, also known as Mithi (sweet) Eid is a sacred festival of Muslims. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid is celebrated on the first date of 10th Shawwal after the month of Ramadan, although the date of Eid is determined by looking at the moon. This year, Eid will be celebrated on 13 or 14 May depending on the moon sighting. Preparation on the day of Eid is special. Right from an amazing feast to getting ready in the traditional best looks, Eid prep is beautiful and full of entusiasm. During Ramadan, women plan for their whole Eid look and that includes Mehendi designs and their traditional attire. The celebrations this year may be dim due to coronavirus but people will be celebrating Eid by staying at home. During this time you might want to get ready and click Eid special pics to upload on social media. We have your back with an amazing make-up tutorial and Mehendi designs. We have for you easy tips to apply make-up at home, which you can try on the day of Eid without going to the parlor.

Eid al-Fitr 2021 Mehendi Designs

There are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On this day women lovingly apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you:

Eid Mehendi Design Video:

Beautiful Intricate Design

Full Hand Design

Beautiful Mehendi Design

Arabic Mehendi

Back Hand Mehendi Design

Full Hand Mehendi Design

Eid al-Fitr 2021 Makeup Tutorial

Apply moisturizer and sunscreen before makeup on the face: If your face is not completely moisturized and sun-protected, you cannot get a proper base for your makeup. So clean the face thoroughly, then tone it.

Create a base of makeup on the face: A makeup base is very important, so you can either use a light foundation or BB-CC cream for a strong base. Blend it well with the help of a beauty blender and wait for a little so that your skin can absorb it. If you sweat a lot or have oily skin, skip heavy foundation to avoid cakey makeup.

Use a concealer for blemishes on the face: If you have dark circles, pimples, or blemishes on your face, then you must use a concealer. Always buy a concealer that is a tone lighter than your skin and use it only in areas where there are scars or spots.

Use compact and blush: It is important to give your face that matte glow. To set up your makeup, apply compact powder all over the face and then use a light-colored blush. You can also use a setting spray. Apply the blush on one side of the cheekbones and the other side as well. Apart from this, apply a little on the tip of the nose, on the forehead, and on the visible part of the neck.

Eye makeup and lipstick: Eye makeup and lipstick complete your entire makeup. Now that the makeup has been set on the face, after applying eyeliner and mascara to the eyes, you can also apply your favorite color lipstick or matching one with the outfit. You can go for lip gloss or lip balm if you want a simple and easy look.

Eid al-Fitr 2021 Makeup Tutorial(Watch Video):

May you look your best on this day. Ramadan sees people of all ages fasting and Eid is the celebration at the end of the day. Different countries have different dates according to the moon sighting. We wish you a happy Eid in advance.

