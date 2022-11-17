The annual Elle Beauty Awards were held in the city last night and it was quite a glamorous affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, all the biggies attended the gala night and they stepped out in their sartorial best. The Awards night is hosted to congratulate some of the key players in the beauty and entertainment industry and this year, the likes of Sharvari Wagh, Shefali Shah and Masaba Gupta were awarded trophies in different categories. Ananya Panday Looks Stunning Covered in Swarovski Diamonds, ‘Liger’ Actor Poses With Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk and More.

Since the night was all about beauty and glamour, it's only natural that our celebs prefer something extraordinary for their appearance. While Deepika Padukone opted for a tulle skirt by Giambattista Valli, Kriti Sanon arrived in one of her best looks of the year so far. She instantly reminded us of Angelina Jolie and her famous Oscar appearance in a black evening gown with a thigh-high slit by Versace. And while we have our favourite looks noted from the night, it's only nice that we share them with you. So, go ahead and have a look at our best-dressed celebs from Elle Beauty Awards. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elleindia

Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elleindia

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elleindia

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elleindia

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

So, who do you think was the most glamorous star of the night? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).