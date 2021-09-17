This time of the year, the weather changes, days become shorter, colder, cozier and our appetite changes. It is like we are preparing for the holidays ahead. It's the arrival of the fall season that begins from September 23 and ends on December 21. Pumpkin Spice Cocktail Recipes: 5 Tempting Drinks to Try for This Fall Season!

During the fall time, we don't just crave for eating food that nourishes our soul, but also one that is made with comfort. With the changing environment, we get lazy and think of options that are warming to both body and soul. We, at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of recipes that you can keep on your holiday table during the fall to feel a bit lazier and cozier not just eating them, but also as you make them.

Skillet Scalloped Potatoes

Warm potatoes and Melted cheese… yummm yumm. All you need is gold potatoes peeled and thinly sliced, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, milk, shredded Gruyere cheese, salt and pepper.

Flank Steak and Fontina Grilled Cheese

Make your grilled cheese sandwich scrumptious by adding slices of flank steak and chimichurri. For this easy recipe, you would just need slices of sourdough bread, flank steak, fontina cheese, butter and chimichurri sauce. Adding some cheddar will top up some taste to it.

Bacon Apple Cheddar Loaf

Impress your guests with the Canadian ingredients; apple, cheddar and smoky bacon. The irresistible soup side is as easy to make as to it. The main ingredients of this tasty recipe being pizza dough, flour, bacon strips, bacon fat or unsalted melted butter, grated cheddar and a gala apple cored and thinly sliced.

French Onion Soup Casserole

This big bowl of soup turned into a cheesy casserole is super easy and super yum. The caramelised onions and melted cheese will totally satisfy you and comfort you in the biting cold of winter. The ingredients of this amazing dish are unsalted butter, Spanish onion, salt, wine, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, fresh thyme, toasted French baguette, shredded gruyere cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese.

Chikpea Curry and Rice.. Naah.. Chhole Chawal

Steamed rice, spicy Chickpea curry and stuffed naan is the combination to enjoy the onset of winter chills. To make this Indian chhole chawal dish, you would need basmati rice, vegetable oil, chopped onions, salt, black pepper, curry powder, chopped garlic gloves, vegetable stock, drained and rinsed chickpea, coconut milk, honey, sriracha sauce (optional), naan bread and fresh chopped cilantro.

Sit back in your cozy blanket and enjoy these mouth-watering recipes as you enjoy the fall being lazy.

