High street style labels and their oh-so-chic pieces are much loved. Celebrities too, share this sentiment and often end up sharing styles. These days, when most actresses are an interpretation of their stylists, we often come across the same ensemble styled variedly, showing versatility and styling precision. One such shared style was between Amruta Khanvilkar and Raashi Khanna. The ensemble in question was a Zara jumpsuit featuring dramatic voluminous pink sleeves and black bodice and pants. While Amruta flaunted this ensemble for Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 in December, Raashi attended the song launch of Oo Baava from Prati Roju Pandage in November last year. Who do you think pulled off the ensemble better?

Their individualist sense of styles is strikingly similar as Amruta goes on to tap the minimal chic vibe in all her styles with a distinct versatility. She is equally at ease in ethnic ensembles as she is in classy high-luxe ones. Meanwhile, Raashi's carefully curated styles see her maintaining an enviable temperament of international and homegrown labels but also an equilibrium of classic, contemporary and traditional styles. With minimalism pre-dominating, Raashi notches up the ante with a brilliant glam and hair game.Here is a closer look at their shared style vibe.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Amruta flaunted the ensemble with the sleeves pulled down, contrasting delicate baubles from Kohar couples with a strong glam of fuchsia pink lips, defined eyes and a textured low back ponytail. Fashion Face-Off: Shilpa Shetty or Amruta Khanvilkar in Zara? Who Pulled the Dramatic Ensemble Better?

Amruta Khanvilkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raashi Khanna

Styled by Archa Mehta, Raashi took flaunting the pink blue ensemble with the dramatic sleeves pulled up. Raashi Khanna Had Us Lusting for That Perfect Striped Saree in Our Wardrobes!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Amruta Khanvilkar or Raashi Khanna

We believe that both interpretations look fabulous. A similar styling sensibility with respect to textured wavy pulled back hair and subtle glam allowed the ensemble to take centre-stage. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Who Wore It Better - Amrutra Khanvilkar or Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These inadvertent fashion faux pas moments or Fashion Face-Off's as we call them between sartorially sound actresses are awkward but as fashion aficionados, we cannot help but wonder and dig deep as their stylists pull off similar fashion coupes!

