Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni have never had a bad day when it comes to their outfits. The two stars manage to impress all fashion fanatics with their sartorial choices and are a fashion idol for many. The two know how to work with the right colours, styles and never refrain from trying something new. Samantha Akkineni and R Madhavan’s Pairing in This Commercial Will Make You Want Them Feature in a Film Soon.

Deepika has always been very experimental with her looks. She is classy one minute and trendy another. Her fans love that about her and have always looked up to her for fashion inspirations.

Samantha Akkineni, likewise, is a master of the craft. Her looks are never boring and become the talk of the town in no time. She is very comfortable with taking inspiration from other actresses and making the look her own. Deepika Padukone’s Post-Wedding Sabyasachi Outfit Inspired by YouTuber Komal Pandey’s Diwali Look? See Pic and Decide.

Samantha wore a red pantsuit for a promotional event recently and we could not help but think about Deepika's similar look from her Chhapaak promotions. DP's pantsuit was a massive hit and now the internet cannot stop gushing about Akkineni's gorgeous look.

Samantha wore the red pantsuit with a pair of black ankle-strap pumps and kept her look very minimal. She completed her classic look with a blowout hair and nude makeup look. Samantha went for smudged brown eyeshadow, nude lipstick and light tint for the makeup.

Talking about Deepika's look, her red power suit was customised for her by Jacquemus. She paired the baggy outfit with a pair of sneakers and layered it with neckpieces and gold hoops. She went for minimal makeup that was totally going with the look.

The two divas looked absolutely stunning but who do you think nailed the look? Let us know!

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Ashwin Nag's untitled film opposite Prabhas. As for Samantha, she will be hosting a celebrity talk show, titled Sam Jam. Her first guest was Vijay Deverakonda.

