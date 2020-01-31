Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newest Outing Proves Why Pink Makes Everything Look So Pretty (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Let's sparkle and shine is the mantra that Kareena Kapoor Khan lives by. The Omkara actress has an impeccable taste when it comes to her fashion outings and there's rarely any attempt that gets no attention from us. A fashionista who lives by her own rules and follows her own trends, Bebo is a trendsetter, a fashion devotee who's like a Goddess for all of us. On days when the actress isn't holidaying abroad or shooting for her film schedules, she's either busy making stunning appearances or chilling like a boss with her girl gang. Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Casual Yet Classy At Her Recent Outing in a White Shirt and Camouflage Pants (See Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looking Pretty in Pink

Nailing a monochrome look is no big deal but if colour is as loud as hot pink, then the matter gets a bit dicey. But hey, not for Kareena Kapoor Khan obviously. As they say, if life gives you lemons, make a lemonade out of it, similarly, if you throw a fashion challenge at Bebo, expect her to stun you like never before. Not only is she nailing her look but she's also making pink look hotter than before!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Pairing her pink shirt with matching pants, Kareena sizzled in her #ootd and we are clearly stunned with her chic look. With no jewellery but a delicate gold chain, curled eyelashes and coral lips, the Veere Di Wedding actress was able to amplify her look and present some amazing results. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Glamour Never Takes a Day Off As Proven by Her Judy Zhang Outfit!

Kareena's look has definitely set the mood right for the weekend and we hope to see more of her pictures in the coming days. On that note, here's wishing you a very happy weekend. *Toodles*.