Fashion Face-offs! With a continuous celebrity style cycle of designer creations being executed by varied stylists with varying sensibilities for numerous public appearances, shared vibes of a particular ensemble are common! The ensemble in question was a floral dress featuring a voluminous skirt, tie-up detailing at the back, sleek cutouts and thin straps from Aniket Satam's label, Pink Porcupines. While Mithila had worn this dress for an event before the lockdown, Triptii Dimri flaunted this look recently. Who wore the summery dress better?

On the fashion front, Mithila, the self-confessed non-fashionable girl has embraced a chicer and playful style vibe from homegrown labels. Meanwhile, Triptii who debuted 2017 Poster Boys garnered accolades with films like Laila Majnu and Netflix's Bulbbul is known for her effortless charm and minimal chicness. Here's a closer look at their styles.

Mithila Palkar

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Mithila paired off her dress with pink eyelids, defined eyebrows, nude lips and a sleek ponytail. Mithila Palkar Is Giving the Good Old Denim Dress a Chic Update!

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Triptii Dimri

Styled by Who Wore What When stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley, Triptii paired off her dress with earrings by Radhika Agrawal, strappy heels, wavy hair and nude glam. Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri Talks About Reuniting With Laila Majnu Co-star Avinash Tiwary: 'It Was Comforting To Have Him Around'.

Triptii Dimri (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Mithila Palkar or Triptii Dimri

A wardrobe must-have, this breezy summer dresses with its apparent versatility found two worthy interpretations in the millennials Mithila and Triptii. Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Who Wore It Better - Mithila Palkar or Triptii Dimri (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As an unmentioned virtue of their glorious job description is to look impeccable, we believe that some fashion faux pas are inadvertent. So which of these millennial celebrity styles did you like the most? Stay tuned to Latestly Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).