She is a millennial influencer with a whopping 2.6 million following on Instagram. She graduated from the then-nascent OTT platform with The Little Things and Girl In The City on to the silver screen with the 2018 film, Karwaan. What strikes instantly is her simplicity as the girl-next-door, an off-screen affability. On the fashion front, Mithila has graduated from being a regular tee-denim kinda girl to a fine dresser with fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Mithila gives some of the most sought after home labels a worthy shout out with her styles. One such recent vibe from Mithila's style was the good old denim dress albeit an off-shoulder detailing. Adding to the mirth were her sinful voluminous curls, signature spunk and an all-natural glam.

Denim dresses are a wardrobe must-haves and keep getting updated. Here's a closer look at her denim dress moment. Mithila Palkar Drips Six Yards of Sensuality in This Throwback Backless Blouse and Pretty Pink Saree Vibe!

Mithila Palkar - Denim Dress Chic

An off-shoulder denim dress with a colour-blocking of white schiffli neckline was from Madison On Peddar. Nude glam m, dainty layered necklaces and curls completed her look. Mithila Palkar Is Living Life in Warm Yellows, This Gorgeous Throwback Vibe Shows Us Just How Much!

Mithila Palkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

