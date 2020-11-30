Millennial styles are lapped up for their sheer minimalism with maximal charm and often glamour. An experimental bunch, they are never hesitant to mix trends too. With homegrown labels assuming a worthy appreciation from all quarters, we saw Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sanjana Sanghi sharing a style vibe from Label April. Mixing up florals and monochrome stripes, the millennial fashion influencers pulled off the pleasant style with their respective signature panache. The ensemble in question was a bloom flare dress in mulmul paired off with a hand-blocked striped coat in linen cotton. While Shriya sported this look for The Print Democracy Wall event in Kolkata in December 2019, Sanjana sported this look for the post-release promotions of Dil Bechara in August this year. Who wore it better?

The individualistic style senses of Shriya and Sanjana come across as tad different in vibe. While they both love being experimental chic with minimal efforts but elevated glam and hair game, Shriya's forte lies in nailing the trickiest of vibes with neatness is what renders her to be a bonafide style cynosure. Meanwhile, Sanjana's tryst with easy fuss freestyles is well known but she pulls the plug as the mood demands. Here's a closer look at their style interpretations.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Shriya teamed her ensemble with black pumps, statement earrings from Misho, pseudo wet pulled-back hair and mauve tinted matte lips. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi

Styled by Bornali Caldeira, Sanjana paired her ensemble with crisp black boots, an oxidized choker, a statement ring, a half wavy updo and a subtle glam. Sanjana Sanghi’s Chic Birthday Romper Can Be Yours Too, in Just Rs.4,250!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Shriya Pilgaonkar or Sanjana Sanghi

We believe the millennials gave their Label April ensemble a crispness with pumps and black boots respectively. While Shriya's edgy mood was well reflected through the wet hairdo and bold earrings, Sanjana opted for a boho-chic vibe through the choker, boots and a braided hairdo. We loved them both equally which further goes on to show this look's versatility. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Who Wore It Better - Shriya Pilgaonkar or Sanjana Sanghi in Label April (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While upping the game with each appearance is a norm in tinseltown, lending us lessons in keeping it chic and relevant with these varied interpretations, certain fashion faux pas moments can be best deemed as inadvertent. So which of these millennial looks was your favourite? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy inspirations, straight from the celebrity wardrobes!

