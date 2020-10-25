Shararas are back in demand and we have our Bollywood beauties strutting in style in some of the most iconic designs. Besides Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan who are obsessed with Sukriti & Aakriti's sharara sets, we also have Radhika Madan and Tamannaah Bhatia who are equally smitten by the similar design. Shararas are perfect for the upcoming festive and wedding season and it's a smart investment for your personal wardrobe. Just in case if you haven't bought it yet, go ahead and grab one while you can. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Tamannaah recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her purple sharara by Sukriti & Aakriti. The purple kurta with scalloped hem when paired white striped sharara can look regal sans any accessorisation. The actress simply paired her look with a pair of statement earrings and soft curls to go with. A beautiful attempt that looked radiant.

Tamannaah and Radhika in Sukriti & Aakriti

Tamannaah and Radhika Madan fashion faceoff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Radhika Madan, the actress wore the same design but in white colour. She paired her white kurta with matching sharara pants and dupatta to go with. Like Tamannaah, Radhika also complemented it with no accessories and just a pair of earrings and soft curls. A simple outfit that looked radiant courtesy those colourful stripes. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Karishma Tanna - Whose Love Affair with Kaftan Has Your Vote?

While we adore both their styling attempts, who do you think nailed it better? Was it Tamannaah or Radhika Madan? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the option from the box below.

