Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump as the latter attended the premiere of her upcoming film Don't Look Up in New York. Kareena took to her Instagram and uploaded a picture in her story where Jennifer can be seen posing with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena wrote "Simply gorgeous" for Jennifer. Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Her Baby Bump Posing Alongside Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio at Don’t Look Up Premiere (View Pics).

Jennifer, who wore a golden gown to the premiere, will be soon sharing the screen with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in the satirical science fiction black comedy. The actress will be playing an astronomer in the film along with Leo as the two attempt to warn mankind of impending doom. Don’t Look Up First Reviews: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep’s Film Declared Oscar Worthy (View Tweets).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is in Awe of Jennifer Lawrence’s Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump' which itself was based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).