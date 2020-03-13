Fly or Fail: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia Fly in Style!

Airport Fashion (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The confounding weather just got a modern update from the fashionable Bollywood brigade comprising Priyanka Chopra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, and Diana Penty. This season's most loved trend of less is more was done to perfection by these celebs with a whiff of confidence and a dash of panache. Apart from being relatable, we also concede to the fact that airport fashion is an instant connection for fashion lovers and critics alike. Sprucing it up every time they zoom in and out of the city, it is with this fashion segment that these celebs and their stylists have tactfully mastered the art of blending comfort with the latest trends. This week's airport sightings had Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas zooming back to NYC following a quick Holi getaway looking chic as ever. Meanwhile, Tammannah Bhatia, Anushka Sharma and Diana Penty took to the infallible monochrome as their travel style.

Here's all the dope on their airport style from this week’s sightings.

Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas

While Nick opted for the monochrome vibe, Priyanka chose a blue top and loose-fitting denim. While Nick's white trainers and checkered blue bomber jacket broke the monotony of his monochrome vibe, Priyanka's sleek black blazer and pumps with a tote bag upped her casual vibe. Nick Jonas Celebrates His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Other Bollywood Celebs, Colourful Pictures Are Out!

Airport Fashion - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Diana Penty

An all-white style featuring a tank top was tucked into relaxed fit white pants with open-toed sandals, tan brown tote bag and sunnies coupled with texture heavy hair and subtle glam completing her look. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty in Akanksha Gajria Sari? Who Aced the Sexy Saree Vibe?

Airport Fashion - Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tamannaah Bhatia

White shirt half-tucked into faded knee ripped, folded hem denim were complimented by a sleek sling bag, rainbow lace trainers, wristwatch and a half updo with barely-there makeup. Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates 15 Years of Acting With a Sensational Cover, a Brilliant Photoshoot and Loads of Love for Wedding Vows Magazine!

Airport Fashion - Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Anushka Sharma

A black relaxed fit dress was complimented with sandals, a cross-body sling bag, minimal makeup and sleek hair. Anushka Sharma’s Casual Style Will Cost You More Than a Return Ticket to Amsterdam.

Airport Fashion - Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

With an assortment of styles to choose from, these celebs deftly ease up our wardrobe woes for the season, airport-style keeps us updated and how! Do let us know which look did you love the most by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy celebrity wardrobe updates.