Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates 15 Years of Acting With a Sensational Cover, a Brilliant Photoshoot and Loads of Love for Wedding Vows Magazine!

Tamannaah Bhatia for Wedding Vows magazine photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rebellious warrior Avanthika from Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll! The flawless beauty who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films is always a delight. A sartorial stunner, she finds her solace in chic, effortless as well as edgy styles with a rare penchant of comfort. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia loves weddings! They are all about celebrating love, dancing, experimenting with looks and enjoying the delicious food. The 9th-anniversary edition of the magazine Wedding Vows coincided perfectly with the completion of 15 years of acting for Tamannaah Bhatia. This resulted in a sensational cover with Tamannaah playing dress up and wooing us endlessly with her avatars.

The actress is a stylist’s delight and flits easily from one stunning style to another. The photoshoot for Wedding Vows lensed by Ajay Kadam was styled by Sanjay Kumar with glam helmed by Florian Hurel. Shot at Little Italy cafe in Juhu, here's a closer look at Tamannaah's wedding-esque styles, one look at a time. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

The cover has Tamannah sporting a glittery hoodie teamed with a pink sequin saree by designer Reshma Kunhi. Dramatic eyes, pink lips and wavy hair completed her look. Tamannaah Bhatia Is Chic in Plaid With a Dash of Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

A metallic biker jacket in pink was teamed with a blue Banarasi pure silk saree by Trisvaraa. Dramatic eyes and bunched up hair allow ample attention to this quirky look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

A pure silk organza saree by Trisvaraa was teamed with a floral jacket from Beg Borrow Steal Studio. Tamannaah Bhatia Shines With a Little Sunshine, Some Pink and Oodles of Elegance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

A pink saree by Reynu Tandon was teamed with a metallic jacket, textured hair and dramatic glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

An ivory-toned saree by Dolly J was layered with a metallic copper-toned jacket by Beg Borrow Steal Studio. Side parted textured waves upped the look. Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! Classy, Chic and Cheerful, Your Style Vibe Is Infectious and How!

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Telugu films, Seetimaar and That Is Mahalakshmi. She will be making her debut on the digital platform with Hotstar's Tamil web series titled, The November's Story.