Nick Jonas Celebrates His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Other Bollywood Celebs, Colourful Pictures Are Out!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Look who's already celebrating Holi 2020! It is 'national jiju' Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The duo are back in Mumbai for a short holiday. However, as this turns out to be the first Holi for the 'Cool' singer, he made the most out of it. Nick and Priyanka graced the starry pre-Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani that saw who's who from the Bollywood world. However, it's a first for the Jonas guy and the colourful pictures are already out! Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Join Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Isha Ambani's Festive Bash (View Pics).

"My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra," he wrote in his caption.

Also, he posted a picture with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif, all looking pretty and soaked in vibrant colours. In the video snippet that he posted along with this, we see celebs playing Holi. He also later posted a Holi 'photo-shoot.' Check out the posts below.

Nick, PC, Kat and More!

The Mushy Holi Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram She makes me smile a lot. #holi A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 6, 2020 at 10:15am PST

On the work front, PeeCee has her plate full of interesting projects. But with this visit to her home country, we wonder whether she will look into any Bollywood project next. She was last seen in Bollywood flick, The Sky Is Pink, that was critically acclaimed but turned out to be a dud at the box office. But we never know when it is PC! The desi girl is known to throw surprises!