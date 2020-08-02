Contrary to the belief that celebrity friendships are fickle, the new generation is intent on changing it! Celebrity friendships are thriving and how! The celebrity BFF club has Priyanka Chopra with Anusha Dandekar, Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Their shenanigans at parties, impromptu get-togethers, shopping dates, international vacays, spa dates, luncheons, dinner dates - all of these keep us hooked! As ardent fashion lovers, we love to keep an eye on our favourite celebrities as they flit from one awesome style after another. In a bid to look just as fashionable as them, we often emulate our favourite stars or inspirations to create a signature style statement. These celebrity BFFS zoom in with their spunk, sass and styles!

Friendships are born out of mutual love, admiration and respect! Clicking with someone in the competition riddled industry regardless of how much they share in common or not is nothing less than amazing. Here's a closer look at them.

Priyanka Chopra - Anusha Dandekar

Nobody knew that these two gorgeous actresses are BFFs until Anusha was spotted at Priyanka's hush hush Roka to Nick Jonas in 2018. Thereon, we saw the two indulge in girl bonhomie. The duo always stuns us with their sartorial style with Priyanka snowballing that spunk into street style chicness, red carpet trailblazing and ethnic elegance all at once. Anusha with her envious toned frame takes on experimental edgy styles with utmost ease and comfort! Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: A Perpetual Red Carpet Glamazon, Eloquent and Exquisite, She Brings Her Own Sassy Spotlight!

Friendship Day 2020 -Priyanka Chopra and Anusha Dandekar

Alia Bhatt - Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

The millennial duo never misses a beat when it comes to setting friendship goals. From taking those dreamy sojourns, Instagram challenges, dinner dates to playing dress-up, the girls and their cool-girl approved styles are always a class apart. Chic holiday style statements, laidback and contemporary ensembles feature predominantly on their arsenals. Alia Bhatt Shares Her Childhood Pic and It’s the Cutest Thing You Will Come on the Internet Today.

Friendship Day 2020 - Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Amrita Arora

Longtime BFFs, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora share the same experimental style streak and have made a compelling arsenal for all things bling, shimmery and sparkling. They are often spotted on luncheons, cosy impromptu parties, spa sessions and shopping sprees.

Friendship Day 2020 - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Jacqueline Fernandez

The duo has been BFFs for a long time. Sartorially sound and high flying fashionistas, they touch upon every style vibe with a rare finesse and charm.

Friendship Day 2020 - Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh - Arjun Kapoor

The Gunday co-stars regale us with their goofy shenanigans, dapper styles and a strong camaraderie that transcends everything and everyone around. Ranveer Singh Is Swishy, Sassy, a Little Badassy and Rocking This Eclectic Sabyasachi Lewk!

Friendship Day 2020 - Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ananya Panday - Shanaya Kapoor

The millennial style icons are BFFs and indulge in vacays and style shenanigans with equal fervour.

Friendship Day 2020 - Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana - Bhumi Pednekar

They endeared the audiences and critics alike with their cute chemistry in Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 and followed it up with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala. BFFs, the duo experiments on-screen with rare versatility and equally wonderous off-screen styles.

Friendship Day 2020 - Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

Withstanding the undeniable pressures of the industry, these celebrity friendships are worthy of being treasured and celebrated! Here's wishing them and everyone a happy friendship's day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).