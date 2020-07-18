Priyanka Chopra Jonas! A designated global newsmaker that she is, right from what she wears, her plush NYC home, her pet pooch Diana who has her own Instagram page to her shenanigans with hubby Nick Jonas – Priyanka Chopra has us handcuffed irreversibly and irrevocably! Priyanka's life is an ambitious tale - an unstoppable force inching closer towards global domination with each day. Red carpets are her thing as she whips up a sartorial storm replete with high-octane glamour, signature sass and an unabashed demeanour. While there was never a debate about her mettle as an actor, she further proves that the splendid red carpet style is a subtle art. As a delight of fashion designers, stylists, fashion lovers and critics alike, Priyanka has been snowballing her exemplary style play ever since she forayed into the West. Throwing into the mix is a million-dollar smile, affability, wit, charm, intellect and Priyanka has us all firmly wrapped around her finger! Glamour never takes a day off for PeeCee as she goes on to prove a poignant point with fashion that shows workings of an innately sartorial mind and doing it to the hilt with her unmistakable sass, Priyanka is always a hoot!

Priyanka's fashion arsenal is quirky as well as sublime, sophisticated and chic and relatable - all at once. A style chameleon, her recent tidings have attained a new high, courtesy of the Hadid sisters' stylist Mimi Cuttrell. On the home turf, her styles are helmed by Ami Patel and her team.

For the Pre- Grammy Gala 2020, Priyanka wore a satin bronze creation from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2019 collection. Matching Stuart Weitzman pumps, glossy mocha toned makeup and Bulgari jewels, textured waves completed her look.

The red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards saw Priyanka pull off a figure-hugging off the shoulder gown with a ruched torso from Cristina Ottaviano. Retro waves, choker, bold mauve lips and defined eyes completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of Nick Jonas' documentary Chasing Happiness hosted by Amazon Prime wearing a black Galia Lahav gown with a daring thigh-high slit, bold shoulders and chainmail inserts. Chopard white gold earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam with black pumps sealed the deal.

Priyanka attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 wearing an Elie Saab Fall 2018 Haute Couture look with Jimmy Choo sandals, pulled back hair, subtle glam and dainty earrings.

The Golden Globe Awards 2019 saw Priyanka show off that toned frame in a sparkling Ralph Lauren gown featuring a deep plunge and full sleeves. Oxblood lips, loose tresses completed her look.

The Oscars 2017 red carpet saw Priyanka dazzle in a white strapless Ralph and Russo fitted gown from their Spring 2017 Collection that featured deep side plunges. Open sleek hair, well-defined eyes and nude matte lips sealed the deal.

Priyanka Chopra, UNICEF’s global Goodwill Ambassador made her Academy Award red carpet debut in 2016 debut wearing a stunning white gown by Zuhair Murad – a look that found a place in the most Googled list of trending searches of 2016.

Wading the trickiest of styles, Priyanka aces with an astute understanding of vogues, experimenting with a varied range of colours, cuts, silhouettes, all whilst engaging us consciously. Achieving an ultimate transformation from being the typical Desi Girl from Bareilly to being an international style icon in NYC – Priyanka Chopra keeps us busy marvelling and how! Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

