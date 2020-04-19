From Deepika Padukone to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez - Celebs are Obsessing Over these Tulle Gowns by Giambattista Valli (View Pics)

Stunners in Giambattista Valli creations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you still gushing over Deepika Padukone's lime green tulle dress from her Cannes 2019 outing? Yup, her dramatic ensemble that helped her stand out from the sea of celebs. If OTT fashion is your cup of tea and you love attracting eyeballs wherever you go, then Giambattista Valli's tulle gowns should ideally feature in your list of favourites. His poofy solid colour gowns are the newest obsession with celebs and the mania isn't restricted to any one territory anymore. From Bollywood to Hollywood - stunners are obsessing over his creations and that includes some powerful names like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. Fashion Face-Off! Malaika Arora Vs Kendall Jenner and Deepika Padukone Vs Emilia Clarke - Whose Red Hot Avatar Did You Love the Most?

The Italian designer's dramatic dresses need no additional accessories or even styling. You have the liberty to pick some bare minimum jewellery with his voluminous creations. And while you may think if choosing his elaborate outfits could be a task, all you need to remember and focus on is the outfit's colour palette. It's a wise idea to settle for sublime shades than opt for something that's too loud. His romantic silhouettes are the newest fascination on the red carpet and fashionistas are certainly going gaga over them.

While all his designs usually strike a chord with us, his tulle gowns are our personal favourite. From Rihanna to Deepika Padukone, we have jotted down our list of favourites and it's time we share it with you. Have a look. Pretty in Polka Dots! Sara Ali Kha, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Show You Why the Print is Always Trendy and Never a Fad.

Kendall Jenner

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Deepika Padukone

Jennifer Lopez

Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While some of his voluminous tulle gowns are offset by feminine blush bows, others have elaborate trains that balance the symmetry. While the occasion may vary, seasoned attendees always love to elevate the fashion quotient by mixing things up. However, when it comes to tulle gowns from the house of Giambattista Valli, they can be rest assured. His outfits will always help them end their day on a high note.