Humans actress Gemma Chan is a true Sagittarian as she celebrates her birthday on November 29. Born and raised in London, Chan studied law before eventually taking up drama courses and pursuing her career in acting. In recent years, Gemma Chan added some interesting movies to her filmography including Crazy Rich Asians, Marvel's Eternals and Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. While she's steadily working on shaping her career graph, she's also amping up her wardrobe one outfit at a time. 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson and Gemma Chan Can’t Stop Praising Each Other’s Valentino Gown and Brandon Maxwell Cape (Watch Video).

Gemma's red carpet evolution has been terrific. From adding drama to keeping it subtle, she keeps juggling between different designs, all while wooing fashion critics all over. With her tall and lean frame, it becomes easier for her to nail these outfits and she does it effortlessly. From movie premieres to awards ceremonies and promotional appearances, Gemma Chan's wardrobe is filled with these amazing pieces that are just right for any occasion. To elaborate more on her style file, let's take a quick look at some of her most glamorous avatars. Eternals Movie Review: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Critics.

Glittery Goddess

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cool Outfit

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral Punch

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making Her Own Red Carpet Moment

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Divine, Isn't She?

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Gemma Chan!

