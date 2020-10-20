Hailey Baldwin Bieber has always taken it on her to increase the level of fashion. The model has always surprised her fans with amazing style statements. Be it on red carpet, ramp or simple Instagram pictures, her style game is always on point. Just like this latest one that she posted! She recently posted a classy and super sexy picture wearing black leather. Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Street Style that's Equal Parts Chic and Casual (View Pics).

The American TV personality was seen wearing a sultry black leather dress with thigh-high slit. The sphagetti-strap wear was backless with lace knots adding to the oomph factor. With winged eye look and beach waves, she looked simply stunning. Check out the pictures below.

Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram NYC🖤 📸 @livincool A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 19, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

The 23-year-old hottie wore this look at Saturday Night Live afterparty, which she attended with husband, Justin Bieber. The singer performed with pal Chance the Rapper at the main event. Earlier, Justin even released a song named "Lonely" that was based on his vulnerable childhood and received lots of love from his fans. Coming back to Hailey's outfit for the event, isn't she gorgeous?

