As India goes on to celebrate the wedding season this year, the rush for getting the most beautiful and exquisite attires is quite high. Be it for sangeet, mehendi or haldi, one has to be the centre of attraction, after all, it's the bride we are talking about! If they won't take their wedding seriously then who will? We will! Therefore, we have brought you a list of some extraordinarily ravishing outfits donned by some prominent B-town actresses that can definitely serve as the perfect style guide for your haldi ceremony.

Transcend the usual haldi ceremonial attire with some modern-day stylish outfits that help a bride look their best and better than the rest! They can drape a light-weight nine-yard or put on a yellow lehenga dress and all they've got to do is style it perfectly to stand out in the crowd and go all OTT with their haldi look. Scroll down to get some celeb-inspired yellow attires that will be loved by every dulhan this wedding season. Looking for Sangeet Outfit Ideas for Bride This Wedding Season? 7 Celeb-Inspired Sangeet Ceremony Dresses for Beautiful Dulhan To Shine.

Solid Saree with a Beautiful Extended Belt and Jacket

The vibrant colour of the saree goes hand-in-hand with the embellished belt on her waist. However, her jacket with a long trail gives a complete another look to the Anamika Khanna saree and gives a perfect indo-western touch to her ensemble.

Katrina Kaif in Anamika Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Classic Yellow Saree with a Longline Jacket

The vintage saree is beautifully brought to life by the mustard yellow longline jacket that gave her such a flawless and effortless look! Even the gold-plated jewellery adds richness to her style. Thanks to Kasturi Kundal for such a bewitching saree.

Keerthy Suresh in Kasturi Kundal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Moss Green Heavy Mirror Embroidered Kurta with Satin Dupatta

Who said traditional suits would make you look any lesser? You can definitely get floored at such a beautiful dress by Vani Vats to steal the show and make you look like a complete goddess. Shraddha Arya Wedding: Kundali Bhagya Actress Looks Stunning In A Yellow Lehenga At Her Haldi Ceremony! (View Pics)

Genelia Deshmukh in Vvani by Vani Vats (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral Lehenga with Dazzling Earrings

The Anushree Reddy floral lehenga is all things gorgeous and is definitely helping the actress slay with an ethnic dazzle! Having paired the lehenga with a scoop neck blouse and plain dupatta, she is setting complete goals for the wedding season that dawns upon us.

Mahima Makwana in Anushree Reddy lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Long Skirt Paired with a Copper Chainmail Blouse

The young star is definitely setting the stage on fire with her sultry outfit that helped her stand bright like a diva! The chainmail blouse has our heart! Arpita Mehta and her lehenga truly spoke a thousand words through such an amazing dress!

Khushi Kapoor in Arpita Mehta Lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bandhani Lehenga with Silk Dupatta

The simple yet elegant style is sometimes the best choice for the wedding! This mustard-coloured lehenga by Punit Balana is a masterpiece and the Marodi work on her silk dupatta is a different thing altogether!

Mrunal Thakur in Punit Balana Lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Custom Yellow Lehenga with Stylish Blouse

The ethnic look of the Badhaai Ho actress gives complete sunshine vibes! She exuberates radiance with Ridhima Bhasin's lehenga to create a chic and modish statement. Isn't it just perfect for haldi?

Sanya Malhotra in Ridhima Bhasin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ruffle-Bordered Saree with an Embellished Blouse

The saree creates another style inspiration for all the brides out there who are looking for something elegant yet stylish. The breathtaking saree is designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla who gave us a perfect reason to swoon over her! Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah's Yellow Ruffled Saree By Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Tamannaah in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you're really fond of slipping into a dazzling ensemble that helps you strut like a diva in your haldi ceremony, the above style guide is all you need in your wardrobe this year! Celebrate joy, happiness and high-energy drama with these ethereal outfits in your haldi ceremony!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).