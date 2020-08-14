We still remember Halle Berry's stunning visual of emerging from the sea in an orange bikini! The Bond girl who's probably more discussed than any of her successors or seniors is one hell of a diva. A fashionista who's always eager to set the ball rolling on the red carpet. Her fiery fashion sense is often accompanied by her intimidating aura and together they make for a lethal combination. Berry's tryst with fashion is a much talked about subject for the actress has always believed in fancying outfits that are unconventional and bold. Halle Berry Says She Did Keanu Reeves' John Wick 3 to Kick Ageism in the Face.

Halle Berry's red carpet saga should be duly noted. A staunch Versace loyalist, there have been tons of instances where she has nailed her different look with their help. She's also a strong admirer of Elie Saab and you will notice their collaboration ruling different red carpet ceremonies. From thigh-high slits to deep necklines, Halle has always been a risk-taker and simplicity seldom finds a place in her occasion-worthy wardrobe. From marking her stylish debut to caressing and flaunting her baby bump, she has had some terrific moments on the red carpet and it's time we help you reminisce some of those. Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking While Filming a Love Scene in Die Another Day.

On Halle Berry's birthday, we personally pick seven of her best red carpet moments that continue to woo our hearts till date. Have a look...

In Armani

In Armani

In Atelier Versace

In Atelier Versace

In Elie Saab

In Elie Saab

In Gucci

In Gucci

In Pamella Roland

In Pamella Roland

In Reem Acra

In Reem Acra

In Zuhair Murad

In Zuhair Murad

Halle Berry's most fashionable choices and her attempts to pull them off with panache are being bookmarked by us since forever. It's inspiring to see the way she presents herself and how her choices reflect her strong persona. Though brave, they are charming and elegant - the qualities that don't often blend in together. She's a marvel and we admire her from the core of our hearts. Here's raising a toast to her phenomenal self.

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry!

