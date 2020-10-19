Halloween 2020 is just around the corner. For several years, celebrities have enthusiastically taken active part in the celebrations. The quirky and haunting themes of guising themselves have been very popular. Hence, netizens often look at the inspiration by the celebs online. Hollywood celebs have ample of ideas in their kitty always. Here's the latest addition to it and it involves Anne Hathaway's look from her upcoming film, The Witches. Halloween Costume Ideas 2020: From Sexy Sanitiser to Astronaut in a Spacesuit, Ways You Can Dress up on October 31 and Also Follow the COVID-19 Safety Precautions.

For the uninitiated, The Witches is a dark fantasy comedy film based on the 1983 novel of the same name. The by Robert Zemeckis is the second attempt to bring the story on silver screen, first being 1990 film adaptation. The new one also stars Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. However, it is Anne's 'witchy' look from the film that takes away the attention.

Yet again, the actress shared the still from the same calling it her 'Resting Witch Face.' Well, weirdly enough but this look makes her look so cool! That pompy hairstyle, heavy eye make up and dark lipstick sure is something! And that is exactly why we suggest you to try this look out for your Halloween 2020 party...

Anne Hathaway

View this post on Instagram Resting witch face. #TheWitchesMovie A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Oct 18, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT

It is time to step up from Anne's 'Princess Diaries' look to 'The Witches' look for a change now! This look seems pretty much easy to done without using much prop or costume. But all this, not without your mask!

