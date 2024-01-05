The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, celebrates her birthday on January 5. It won't be wrong to say that 2023 belonged to DP with her delivering two major hits in Pathaan and Jawan. And with Fighter releasing this month, Padukone will be off to a flying start (pun intended) this year as well. With Deepika's Bollywood career set for the next few decades to come, she's now focussing her attention on Hollywood and is eager to bag some interesting projects. This also explains why she has been making so many appearances on international soil. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani's Tote Bags That We're Personally Eyeing!

From attending the precious Cannes Film Festival as its jury member to representing Louis Vuitton at the Oscars and attending its different shows across fashion weeks, Padukone has been busy attending one too many events in the West. And we believe her birthday is just the right opportunity for us to reminisce about some of these appearances. Deepika's sartorial choices have earned her some reputation in the West and it's only a matter of time before she goes all out to win their hearts. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

With the help of her ace stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Deepika has registered some jaw-dropping looks under her name and it's time we remember those. On that note, let's celebrate Deepika Padukone and her sartorial choices on different international platforms.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at the Academy Museum Gala 2023

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone at Louis Vuitton Show 2023

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone!

