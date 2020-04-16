Happy Birthday, Lara Dutta! Here’s Why We Adore Your Ethereal, Exquisite and Sublime Ethnic Fashion Potpourri!

Lara Dutta Ethnic Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She came, she saw, she conquered! Lara was crowned Miss Universe 2000. The model turned actress, who recently launched beauty and skincare brand Arias, also dabbles into mentoring contestants of Miss Diva competition. Lara Dutta turns a year older today. She finds her solace in the styling sensibilities of fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin. While classy contemporary styles bear their own charm, ethnic and neo-ethnic ensembles allow carving a distinct identity. Lara Dutta's fashion arsenal is interspersed with a melange of ethereal ethnic moments that strike just the perfect balance between traditionalism and modernity. Understanding how healthy skin and makeup work in sync, Lara keeps us marvelling at her flawless beauty game through her Instagram pictures.

Ahead, we have capsulated all of Lara's worthy ethnic moments as the feisty former Miss Universe 2020 turns 42. Lara Dutta Shares a 'Then and Now' Picture With Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza from Their Crowning Day and Fans Can't Deal With This Nostalgia.

A blue-white bandhini and tie-dye printed saree were complimented with strappy white stilettos, nude makeup and wavy hair.

A sage green ruffled saree by Mahima with a thin-strapped blouse, earrings by Minerali, subtle glam and wavy hair sealed the deal.

A soft blue geometric printed ethnic creation by Gopi Vaid with statement earrings, metallic sandals, nude glam and wavy hair.

Another Mahima Mahajan creation, this time in floral pink was complemented by an embellished blouse, wavy hair and subtle glam.

A Rimple and Harpreet Narula lehenga was accessorized with dainty jewellery from Gehna with an elegant hairdo and glossy glam rounding out the look.

For Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone wedding reception, Lara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black and gold silk saree perfected with gold jewellery from Anmol, a chic hairdo and subtle glam. Miss Universe 2019: Ahead of Vartika Singh’s Participation in the 68th Edition, Here’s a Look at Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta’s Crowning Moment.

A purple saree and orange toned blouse were teamed with temple jewellery from Anmol, chic hairdo and subtle makeup.

An ethnic ensemble was complimented with jewellery from Anmol, wavy hair and minimal makeup. Lara Dutta On Miss DIVA 2020 And How Indian Girls Are Perceived On The World Map!

Lara teamed ivory and red ensemble with earrings, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

A floral Varun Bahl creation was allowed ample attention with subtle detailing of a non-fussy hairdo, smokey eyes and statement earrings.

Giving us a subtle and sublime lesson in acing the ethnic style game, Lara Dutta is an absolute delight! As one of the few actresses to have retained a chic fashion game, Lara has picked out a niche and keeps adding brilliant tabs to it. Here's wishing the gorgeous diva a fabulous birthday and more of such powerful ethnic style moments.