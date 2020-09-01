Padma Lakshmi is more than just a globally known chef, food expert, model, actress and author. She is an outspoken, strong-headed, opinionated female who has always called a spade a spade. Chef Padma Laxmi has made headlines for breaking stereotypical norms and giving it back to the haters. But just like her personality, her style and fashion sense is equally bold and real. Today as she turns 50, let's attempt to figure out how she manages to age in reverse each year. For real, right from her skin to her abs, if anything, she is only getting younger. Talking about her fashion sense, you will see that the model-turned-chef channels her inner self through her style. Her sartorial choices have chic and bold, with mostly makeup-less looks flaunting her bare skin. Padma Lakshmi is filterless whether it comes to her looks or her opinions.

Just last year Padma Lakshmi went viral for wearing a body-fitted dress without a bra. Hell broke loose in the comment section and trolls tried to bring her down BUT Top Chef host Padma turned up the heat and gave it back to the trolls criticising her. She posted another video wearing two bras instead of one. However, she shared how the female body is beautiful in its natural state called out the fans who called her "immoral". Lakshmi also hosts Bravo’s Emmy award-winning Top Chef. Padma Lakshmi has recently gone viral after she posed topless for the Vogue India magazine. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Padma Lakshmi! Top Chef Star Padma Lakshmi's Racy Nude Picture Is A Feast For The Eyes.

Padma Lakshmi took Instagram by storm after she called out a New York-based publication had celebrity cartoon takeover issue inspired by her. The ‘mistaken identity’ fiasco grabbed headlines after their official Instagram account tagged Priyanka Chopra instead of Padma Lakshmi.

