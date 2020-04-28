Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni! Here’s Why We Are Besotted With Your Intangible Tryst With the Handloom, One Irresistible Saree After Another!

Samantha Akkineni Saree-licious Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni! The stunning actress is a delight on-screen but her off-screen exuberance is what keeps us hooked! Whether it is sparking off those love goals with hubby Naga Chaitanya or being fashion-forward and dazing us with those sartorial moments, Samantha is a hoot. She finds her solace in fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julalker who has grasped Samantha's thriving vibe for minimal chic styles to the hilt. Together, the duo whips up the perfect style coupe for fashion lovers and critics alike. Samantha's affinity for the six-yard is the hallmark of her versatile fashion arsenal. As the brand ambassador of the ancient arts of dying handloom for Telangana, Samantha and her varied penchant for the six-yard drape is aptly aided by a strong beauty and hair game. As Samantha turns 33, we took to her heady Instagram profile of 9.6 million followers and rounded up her sleek saree moments. Right from slick embellished ones, printed, bright-hued to simple cotton ones, each saree style is a lesson in keeping it chic, minimal but poignant. Furthermore, Samantha experiments with fabrics, hues, accompanying jewellery, makeup and hairdo.

Samantha, helmed as Tollywood's numero uno fashionista has made a sartorial and compelling case for the dying art of handloom. Here's how! Samantha Akkineni Gives Handloom a Chic Spin With a White Ikat Pantsuit!

The launch of Big C in Madurai saw Samantha bring in some sunshine in a Raw Mango creation featuring delicate floral motifs teamed with a boat neck half sleeved blouse. She rounded out the look with delicate YSL studs, subtle makeup and a soft vintage hairdo.

For the Social Media Summit and Awards 2018 in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, Samantha Akkineni looked ethereal in an intricately embroidered ivory saree by Anita Dongre teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse. Emerald studs by Akoya Jewels, a subtle makeup of lined eyes, red-pink lips and blushed cheeks and an elegant soft updo completed her look.

Samantha attended the 100 days function of the Tamil movie, Irumbu Thirai draped in a striped six-yard by Payal Khandwala. Quirky gold-toned Leo earrings from Misho Designs. Sleek centre-parted hair and minimal makeup rounded out her look.

Samantha teamed a cotton saree by Anavila with a faded denim jacket by Gap, strappy stilettos, eclectic jewellery by Lara Morakhia, a braided hairdo and subtle glam. When Samantha Akkineni Looked Gorgeous in a Glittery Gold Saree and Had Us Gazing in Amazement!

The Rangasthalam success meet saw Samantha drape a blue Anita Dongre saree with a halter neck blouse, textured curls and minimal glam.

A brown saree from the Ekaya Banaras x Archana Rao collaboration was teamed with a pale green raw silk blouse. Jewellery from Kishan Das, a clutch from Vareli Bafna, defined eyes, pink lips and a centre-parted low back ponytail completed her look.

The promotions of Jaanu saw Samantha drape a printed pink-red Raw Mango creation teamed with a sleeveless blouse, a choker from Amrapali Jewels, textured waves and subtle glam completing the look.

A saree from Studio Bhang with a stunning green blouse, a choker, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Samantha Akkineni in Raw Mango for a Photoshoot.

For Zee Awards 2020, Samantha draped a salmon pink Kresha Bajaj saree with a full-sleeved blouse, delicate earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Samantha opted for a hand-painted dull rose organza saree with hand embroidered gota teamed with a halter neck blouse. Earrings by Ridhi Adrani, pink lips, defined eyebrows and subtly lines eyes with pulled-back hair completed her look.

Giving us those irresistible saree moments to bookmark and emulate; Samantha's tryst with the six-yard is pure elegance. Here's wishing the actress a fabulous birthday and more of such saree-icious moments for the future!